Shop provides the perfect fit for mothers of bride or groom

Owner Elly-Rae Ross and sales manager Anne Cole from Elly-Rae Fashions in Rosewood.

Owner Elly-Rae Ross and sales manager Anne Cole from Elly-Rae Fashions in Rosewood.

FOR the past 15 years Elly-Rae Ross has been dressing the mothers of brides and grooms across the region and her business isn’t slowing anytime soon.

“I love helping people and getting it right. The look when they come out of the fitting rooms. I’ve had them in tears. That’s what I enjoy about it,” Ms Ross said.

Elly-Rae bought her store Elly-Rae Fashions on Rosewood’s main street when it was drapery.

From there she decided to change directions and specialise in dressing women for their children’s weddings and other special occasions.

Now she has customers travelling from across the state to visit her store.

“It’s now a destination shop,” she said.

“They actually drive to Brisbane or fly and stay the night and then come out to me on a Saturday morning to buy their outfits.

“It’s good for Rosewood, it’s really good. They come to town and they’re spreading the money around.”

Elly-Rae said her customers continue to come back.

“I’m now onto the second or third child getting married and they’ll come out to my store and buy something else,” she said.

She said it comes down to finding the perfect fit.

“At our age group, you get to be all different shapes and sizes,” she said.

“A customer will walk in and I’ll ask all the questions first, ‘where is it? When is it? What time is it? And the venue.’

“Then I’ll look at them and say ‘try this and this’ and usually I get it right in the first couple of tries.”

Elly-Rae hopes to continue growing her business and eventually reach more customers online.

Her store is located at 8 John Street, Rosewood.