Shocking scale of bikie gangs’ crime links revealed

AUSTRALIA'S bikie gang members are linked to 121,000 criminal offences, a new law enforcement report has found.

The Australian Institute of Criminology study research - based on federal gang intelligence - showed there were 5669 OMCG members and prospects nationwide responsible for the huge level of law-breaking.

Those matters did not include minor traffic matters such as speeding and parking breaches.

Counted in the study were patched members, office-bearers and prospects, usually individuals who are associated with a gang but not yet fully admitted.

"The current study demonstrates the diversity that exists among Australian OMCGs in gang and chapter size, member age and offending profiles," the report stated.

"Chapters vary significantly in size, ranging from a handful of members to much larger groups.

"They also vary in the age profile of members. While chapters comprise members of different ages, some chapters are dominated by younger members, with others comprising mostly

older members.

"The offending profiles of chapters also vary. While a small number of chapters account for a disproportionate amount of recorded crime, some chapters have not had any members

apprehended by police for recent offending.

"Gangs also vary in their propensity for violent and organised crime, as well as the extent to which senior leaders are involved in criminal activity."

The AIC found half of the 5569 OMCG members had been arrested for a recent offence and 81 per cent for at least one offence since 1990.

This contrasted with a previously published rate of about one-third for the broader community of males.

"Nine per cent of members had been apprehended for a drug supply offence in the previous five years," the report said.

"One in eight members (13 per cent) had a recent history of ongoing criminal enterprise, which includes commercial drug supply and other offences characteristic of organised crime."

Seventy per cent of chapters had a minimum one member recently apprehended for violence and intimidation offences and 44 per cent had a member with a recent drug supply offence.

The study found offending was still concentrated among a small proportion of gang members.

"OMCG membership has an enhancement effect, meaning that joining a gang increases members' propensity to commit crime," the report concluded.

"Nearly half of all offenders who had committed a violent or organised crime-type offence had done so in the last five years, when they were almost certainly affiliated with an OMCG.

"It is evident that OMCGs attract members with a propensity for committing violent and organised crime, and facilitate further offending among their members."

The study found the size of the gangs varied widely.

One-quarter had 25 or fewer members and one-third had more than 100, that group having an average membership of 145.

The larger gangs (21 per cent) had more than 15 chapters and just under a quarter had chapters in four or more jurisdictions.

Although not stated in the study, those gangs would include the Bandidos, Rebels, Comanchero and Hells Angels.