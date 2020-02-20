‘Shocking’ online purchase lands father in court

TASER TROUBLE: Two men faces Warwick Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of tasers this week.

IT MAY be the tool of choice for police, but officials have cautioned the growing ownership of tasers after several people appeared before Warwick Magistrates Court for owning the weapon.

Two men, Zac Richard Lucas and Thomas James Peel Hume, both fronted court on Wednesday in separate incidents, charged with unlawful possession.

Lucas was caught with a taser and flick knife inside his car on the New England Highway, near Applethorpe, when police pulled him over in December last year.

The 18-year-old said he bought the weapon online, according to police prosecutor Ken Wiggan.

"He told police he thought the taser was a 'cool thing to have'," Sgt Wiggan said.

Warwick Police found Hume's taser when they searched his home in January

According to Hume, he bought the item online for $11 so his partner and two children could protect themselves.

"She's pretty small so I got it for when I'm not home just in case," he said.

"I didn't know it was illegal, it got delivered.

"I just wonder how many other people are purchasing them because it doesn't say they're illegal to buy and at the price anyone can really buy one."

Both men plead guilty to the charges.

Acting Magistrate Leanne Scoines told Lucas it was not logical why a resident should own such dangerous weapons.

"I can't imagine what occasion would require you to have a taser or knife.

"The only explanation I can think is not good.

"If you were using those items on anyone, you'd be facing a far more serious charge.

These are weapons. They're there to cause harm or threaten."

Ms Scoines gave Hume a fine of $200 for the taser and asked for the weapon be forfeited to police.

Lucas was also given a $300 fine for both items and was forced to forfeit them to police.

In Queensland, only police personnel on patrol and members of the Special Emergency Response Team are allowed to carry a Taser.

"Don't order any more things online," Ms Scoines said.

It is illegal for civilians to own a taser in Australia, however no convictions were recorded.