Fire services attend two incidents overnight

A toddler was taken to Boonah Hospital after an incident with a fireplace.

THE cool weather that broke all May records kept the roads quiet and the majority of people at home, with only two incidents overnight in Ipswich.

In Silkstone paramedics remained on standby whilst fire services contained a shed fire on a private property just before 9pm. No patients were treated and no transports were required.

In Kalbar, paramedics attended a private residence at 7.22pm after a male toddler sustained burns to his hand from a fire place. He was transported stable to Boonah Hospital.

It's back to school for tens of thousands of kids across Ipswich today, and roads are expected to be busy, especially with new rules at many schools for drop off zones, so please be patient.

Yes, homeschooling is over!

The weather will remain mild during the day, and for the next week with max temperatures in the mid twenties, while the nights will remain clear, dropping to single figures.

Today's top will reach 25 degrees, with a clear sunny day predicted.

