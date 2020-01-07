Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
News

Shark spotted at popular snorkelling spot

by Erin Smith
7th Jan 2020 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lifeguards are advising swimmers and divers to stay out of the water after a shark was spotted near the Tangalooma wrecks off Moreton Island.

A Queensland Surf Lifesaving spokesman said lifeguards checking the area on a jetski spotted what is believed to be a shovel nose shark near the wreaks at about 12.45pm.

He said lifeguards had advised people to stay out of the area.

There is no official patrolled beach on Moreton Island.

Swimmers are asked to inform nearby lifeguards of any further shark sightings.

moreton island safety shark alert ship wrecks snorkling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nudes to fall from our skies

        premium_icon Nudes to fall from our skies

        News It will be raining nude skydivers over the skies of Toogoolawah next month as daredevils attempt to break a world record that has stood for 30 years.

        Police issue warning after spate of thefts

        premium_icon Police issue warning after spate of thefts

        News Vehicle owners are urged to be vigilant after “opportunistic” thieves target...

        What 150l of water looks like each day

        premium_icon What 150l of water looks like each day

        Environment Southeast Queenslanders are being urged to make water savings their number one new...

        Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

        News A Plainland shop pledged it would donate money for every sale to the Queensland...