Sex offender given second chance at freedom

OUT: A sex offender who attempted to rape a woman in Rockhampton has been released from jail.

OUT: A sex offender who attempted to rape a woman in Rockhampton has been released from jail.

A SEX offender who dragged a woman from a busy Rockhampton street and attempted to rape her has been released from jail, despite breaching his supervision order.

Mark Daniel Bottomley was drunk when he attacked the 18-year-old on Dennis St in 2012, grabbing her around the neck and pulling her down to a concrete footpath where he attempted to rape her.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty at trial but was found guilty and jailed for four years.

‘Wilsonton Nine’ murder trial still a year away

Serial burglar jailed after breaking into 10 homes

He was released from prison in 2018 on a five-year supervision order and moved to Ipswich to live with his mother, according to a judgment published online.

Bottomley lived in the community without incident for almost two years until a psychologist said he “deteriorated” after the death of his brother and tested positive for methamphetamine in December last year.

He denied taking the drug and said his food had been laced by another person.

Bottomley was returned to jail but last week received a second chance, with the Brisbane Supreme Court ruling that a single breach should not tarnish his overall success on the order.

“It is not reasonable to weigh the effect of this single breach so disproportionately to the success that Mr Bottomley has demonstrated in the 21-month time period,” Bottomley’s defence barrister argued.

He was released and will remain on the supervision order until April 2023. – NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support in Queensland, phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.