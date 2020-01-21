Menu
A Clifton home lost its roof in a severe storm this afternoon.
'It is devastating': Wild storm rips roof off house

Michael Nolan
by
21st Jan 2020 4:05 PM | Updated: 22nd Jan 2020 4:54 AM
TUESDAY, 5PM: Clifton Police Senior Sergeant Bruce Willett said the storm only lasted about 10 minutes.

"The storm came from the west," he said.

"It impacted the western side of Clifton and has blown some trees down and the roof off a house.

"It was a pretty wild storm.

"It is devastating for the occupants.

"They are alright, just a little bit shocked."

UPDATE: All occupants of a Clifton home that lost its roof in a severe thunderstorm have safely evacuated the building. 

The father and his two daughters were not injured. 

State Emergency Service volunteers are on scene assessing how to weather-proof the home and make the site secure. 

EARLIER: A man and two children are trapped in a Clifton home after its roof was blown off by a severe storm this afternoon. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports a father and his young daughters are not injured but cannot leave the house due to downed powerlines blocking their escape. 

Police, firefighters and paramedics are on scene at the Williams St home. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman confirmed the home lost its roof but added officers are still assessing the condition of the occupants. 

The Bureau of Meteorology does not collect wind speed data from Clifton but did record gusts up to 63km/h at Warwick this afternoon.

"We have a fair bit of thunderstorm activity in the area, in between Warwick and Toowoomba," a bureau forecaster said.

"With this particular thunderstorm, it is dependent if it continues to track in its current south-easterly direction as to whether it will continue to develop.

"There are a number of storms about the area, some are continuing to develop and some are staying at their current level." 

