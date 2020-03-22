Network stops production on popular reality TV shows

Not even fan favourite soapie Home And Away or reality TV program Big Brother are immune to the threat of COVID-19.

Production on the Channel 7 reality series has come to a halt after a crew member came into contact with someone who tested positive to the illness.

"Production has been made aware that a BB Art Department crew members has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19," an internal email from production company Endemol Shine Australia obtained by The Daily Telegraph read.

"The crew member is currently feeling well and showing no symptoms of the virus however is being tested and now self-isolating. As a precaution the site is currently in lockdown pending testing and further advice."

Home And Away has also stopped shooting due to COVID-19.

The long running Channel 7 television drama is shot at Seven's Eveleigh studios and on location at Sydney's Palm Beach.

"Seven Studios advised today that it would halt filming of Home And Away immediately," a Seven spokeswoman said.

"It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation."

Channel 10 soap Neighbours stopped filming last week.

Big Brother contestants competing on the reality show have already been in isolation for several weeks, save for contact with crew working on the series.

Sonia Kruger hosts the show, which is being shot in a warehouse on Manly's North Head and for the first time in its history in Australia is being pre-recorded.

It is understood filming has stopped with contestants remaining in the house until further notice.

"A thorough disinfection will be carried out of the whole site including all production offices and the house and all associated areas is being arranged now," the email from production executive Arianna Gusi read.

"All government recommendations and requirements will be followed. As soon as we know more, we'll tell you. Meantime, only an essential skeletal crew will monitor the house and HMs (housemates)."

When contacted, a spokeswoman added: "We continue to work within all Federal and State guidelines and will always make the health, safety and wellbeing of our cast and crew our number one priority. Housemates have been brought up to date with the current situation."

The news comes after it was reported the show suffered the "biggest stuff-up in Big Brother history".

The spokeswoman also dismissed claims of "the biggest stuff up in Big Brother history" with online sites suggesting a production blunder.

It was claimed production failed to press record during an eviction.

"Claims that all footage was not recorded during an eviction are not true," the representative said. "Some human operated cameras failed to record for a few hours on one day. However, all 56 'hothead cameras' in the house were totally unaffected and continued to record

throughout filming and eviction. All other claims in the story regarding casting and intruders are simply not true."

