OFF AIR: Seven news reader Rob Brough.
News

Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 12:01 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
AFTER almost a decade of serving the region, Seven has closed its Gladstone newsroom doors.

Seven Queensland announced the closure yesterday, almost 10 years after opening in November 2010.

Seven Brisbane and regional Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith said Seven Central Queensland's commitment to the local community was unwavering.

"We will continue to service Central Queensland through our Rockhampton office," Mr Roberts-Smith said.

"While it was no longer viable to continue operating a satellite office in this environment, we are confident Gladstone people will not miss out."

The Gladstone news reporter has been offered the opportunity to relocate to another role within the Seven news team, while the two other staff affected have accepted redundancy packages.

The Seven Central Queensland office in Rockhampton remains fully staffed, with the team there continuing to cover Gladstone stories.

Seven was the last free-to-air television broadcaster to close its doors in Gladstone.

channel seven editors picks newsroom qld news regional news seven news television news
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

