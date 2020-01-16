Seniors’ success as university offers flood in

AS UNIVERSITY offers come flooding in for students across the state, the 2019 seniors of Ipswich Girls Grammar have each received an offer for further study.

Ninety-seven per cent of the students received an offer from a university and three per cent received an offer from TAFE Queensland.

The students’ most popular fields of study included law, economics, psychology, science and health.

Maddy Denny will head to Wagner College in New York on a hockey scholarship this year, where she will study criminology and forensic science with international relations.

“I got my offer at the end of last year, but I was working with this program called iam360 since Year 9 to get this offer,” she said.

“I’m very excited and it’s feeling very real now, because I’ve been waiting for it for such a long time and I get to leave in August and go do my own thing.”

Maddy will move into a dorm with another hockey player, where she will take part in strength and conditioning training every morning and hockey training each night, with games every weekend, while studying.

She’s been playing the game since she was eight.

Anna Giles also graduated from IGGS and will head to Australian National University in Canberra, where she will study a bachelor of international security studies.

“I love communities, my dream is to be in the AFP, to get into the police force, but I wanted a degree underneath my belt,” she said.

“I love the sense of helping people.

“I really want to get into border security and airports, because I love planes as well.”

Anna will move down south next month and will live on campus along with some friends.

She was also offered a position to study criminology at the University of Queensland, but embraced the challenge of moving interstate.

School’s principal and CEO Dr Peter Britton congratulated the 2019 seniors.

“All staff endeavour to create learning environments at the school in which students are known, feel safe and have a sense of belonging,” he said.

“These features enable our students to strive for their personal bests in all aspects of their education and achieve academically.”