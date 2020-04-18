Senator recommends airport testing for all FIFO workers

A QUEENSLAND senator is recommending compulsory temperature testing for all FIFO workers.

Labor Senator Murray Watt sent a letter on Thursday to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack suggesting steps to minimise the coronavirus risk to miners and their families.

He recommended temperature testing at airports from which FIFO workers depart for mining towns.

"Requiring all passengers to be temperature tested," Mr Watt said, "before flying into mining communities, would be a simple measure that causes little inconvenience to all concerned, and would reduce the risk of coronavirus being brought in to mining communities."

"By implementing thermal testing before workers arrive in mining communities, we can slow the spread of coronavirus and help to protect those communities and an essential industry."

A BMA spokesman said "Anything that can be done to further protect workers in regional communities should be done."

He said BMA's workers were not flying commercially and only essential travel outside camps was permitted.

"We've already implemented a number of steps to protect workers in regional communities, including charter flights for FIFO workers into Central Queensland," he said.

"We've also introduced temperature testing to and from Central Queensland at both Brisbane and Moranbah airports."