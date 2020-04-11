Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
News

Second case of COVID-19 for Easter weekend

Cassandra Glover
11th Apr 2020 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARLING Downs Health has reported one new case of coronavirus in Toowoomba today, bringing the region's total to 43.

There have been 34 confirmed cases in Toowoomba, four in Oakey, two in Kingaroy, one in Miles, one in Warwick, and one in Chinchilla.

There are currently 22 active cases on the Darling Downs, with 19 recovered cases, and two deaths.

There were nine new cases in Queensland overnight.

Contact tracing is underway for the nine new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

coronavirus toowoomba darling downs health services queensland health service
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New councillor claims Division 4 victory

        premium_icon New councillor claims Division 4 victory

        News Residents in Division 4 now know who will representtheir patch.

        Hospital provides hope for local business

        premium_icon Hospital provides hope for local business

        News “Our hospital is part of a community here in Ipswich

        Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        premium_icon Adorable baby bilby makes his debut in time for Easter

        News Residents have the chance to name the Ipswich Nature Centre’s newest arrival