Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

Seats splattered in blood after ugly tennis brawl

by Tamsin Rose and Wes Hosking
26th Jan 2020 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Bystanders were splattered with blood and beer and when a fight broke out before tonight's Australian Open match between Nick Kyrgios and Russian Karen Khachanov.

Spectators had to intervene when two men began arguing just before 7pm, one calling the other a "c---" before the first physical blow was launched.

- Did you witness the incident? Email news@heraldsun.com.au

Punches were thrown and beers were spilled across the seats.

A woman in a nearby chair was elbowed in the face and left bleeding and cowering on the ground as the fight raged.

"The girl was collateral," said one witness who did not want to be named.

Violence erupted at the Australian Open before Nick Kyrgios took to the court. Picture: Michael Klein
Violence erupted at the Australian Open before Nick Kyrgios took to the court. Picture: Michael Klein

"She was knocked in the face with an elbow. She couldn't climb out, too shaken and the fight blocking it."

Bystanders tried to pull the pair apart, before security intervened and removed them.

The bystander described it as a "full punch-up".

"I had a whole beer poured down my back," the witness said.

Another witness, Alex Nikolaou, told the Sunday Herald Sun two men clashed just before the start of the match.

"It was a bit of a punch-on,'' he said.

"I don't know what started it. All I heard was screaming across the court.

"There were all these people trying to separate the two."

Bloodstains on the seats.
Bloodstains on the seats.

 

A worker cleans blood off the seats.
A worker cleans blood off the seats.


Vision showed security staff quickly quelling the violence.

It wasn't clear which tennis players the people involved in the incident were supporting.

Victoria Police are currently interviewing two males following reports of an assault at the arena at about 7pm.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the altercation are being investigated and police are speaking to a number of witnesses," a police spokeswoman said.

"No one was seriously injured during the incident."

Tennis Australia confirmed it was aware of the incident and is also investigating the matter.

Security swiftly quelled the violence. Picture: Michael Klein
Security swiftly quelled the violence. Picture: Michael Klein
Tennis Australia is probing the incident. Picture: Michael Klein
Tennis Australia is probing the incident. Picture: Michael Klein

More Stories

Show More
australian open brawl editors picks tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich volunteer to be honoured with an Order of Australia Medal

        premium_icon Ipswich volunteer to be honoured with an Order of Australia...

        News Ipswich volunteer to be an honoured with an OAM.

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm

        Waterways brace for busy Australia Day weekend

        premium_icon Waterways brace for busy Australia Day weekend

        News Seqwater principal compliance officer Amber Blake said the bulk water authority...

        Date set for second candidate information session

        premium_icon Date set for second candidate information session

        News The free information session is open to the community and aimed at those with an...