The body was found near Twin Bridges.
Search for missing person ends in tragedy

Nathan Greaves
13th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
A SEARCH for a missing person near Fernvale has culminated in a grim find in the river near Twin Bridges.

The unidentified person was reported missing around 9pm, in the river near Wivenhoe Pocket on Saturday evening.

Sadly, the person was found deceased in the water soon afterwards, near Twin Bridges, north of Fernvale.

No details have been released so far regarding the age, gender, or name of the person.

Police are investigating, and no public calls for information have been made as of yet.

A report is being prepared for the coroner, with more information expected to follow.

