Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Seamstress’ Bunnings bump ends up in court

by Lea Emery
2nd Jun 2020 7:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast seamstress is suing Bunnings for $317,000 for allegedly being hit in the head by a boom gate.

Angela Julienne Kraay claims she has become reclusive and anxious and has been unable to sew quickly after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

The Upper Coomera woman last month lodged a claim against the hardware giant in the Southport District Court.

It is alleged Ms Kraay was walking through the timber yard of the Bunnings warehouse at Oxenford on August 21, 2015 when a boom-gate "suddenly lowered and a sharp metal sign" struck her on the front left side of her forehead.

Angela Julienne Kraay claims she was left with a mild traumatic brain injury after being hit on the head with a boom-gate at Bunnings.
Angela Julienne Kraay claims she was left with a mild traumatic brain injury after being hit on the head with a boom-gate at Bunnings.

Ms Kraay claims the incident left her with a mild traumatic brain injury which impairs her memory and cognitive ability.

"I used to love the outdoors, I ran a business as a seamstress and I spent as much time as possible with family and friends," she told the Bulletin in a written statement.

"Now I'm a recluse and prefer to stay home because I'm so anxious and have lost so much confidence, both professionally and personally."

It is alleged in court documents that the incident has also affected her business, as she cannot longer sew as quickly.

"Consequently, (Ms Kraay) has either had to turn down jobs or take longer to complete jobs," it is claimed.

Ms Kraay also needs more help from her husband to complete household chores, it is alleged.

Shine Lawyers senior solicitor Daniel Hemmings said the incident could have been prevented if Bunnings had "taken reasonable steps" to protect customers.

The incident allegedly occurred while she was shopping at Bunnings.
The incident allegedly occurred while she was shopping at Bunnings.

"We believe this wouldn't have happened if Bunnings had clear signage guiding pedestrians away from the vehicle exit and toward a designated walkway," she said.

"We also allege there were no flashing lights or sounds installed to warn customers when a boom gate was about to close.

In the court documents, Ms Kraay claims the injury could have been easily avoided if Bunnings had not failed to provide a marked walkway, prevented pedestrian access or removed the sharp metal sign.

Bunnings regional operations manager Margaret Walford said: "The safety of our team members, customers and the community is our number one priority and we are careful to ensure our stores and yards are safe."

She said Ms Kraay's claim will be reviewed and decided by the court.

Originally published as Seamstress' Bunnings bump ends up in court

Angela Julienne Kraay prior to the alleged incident at Bunnings in Oxenford.
Angela Julienne Kraay prior to the alleged incident at Bunnings in Oxenford.

More Stories

accident bunnings court crime editors picks head injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police establish two crime scenes after body found in creek

        premium_icon Police establish two crime scenes after body found in creek

        Crime Police have yet to identify the body found in a creek on the weekend, with two crime scenes now established.

        Fresh produce delivery the right direction for business

        premium_icon Fresh produce delivery the right direction for business

        News Fruit and Veg business finds way to bounce back and deliver

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News No new cases in Queensland as more restrictions are lifted

        Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        premium_icon Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        Health Qld Children’s Hospital emergency attendances down 40 per cent during COVID-19...