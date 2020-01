SeaChange actor Tom Long dead: reports

Former SeaChange actor Tom Long has died according to reports early on Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in th ebone marrow, in 2012.

Long was best know for playing Angus in the original ABC TV series of SeaChange.

He collapsed on stage at the Sydney Opera House just a few months after receiving his diagnosis.

In March he flew to the US to take part in a medical trial for the disease.

Last year, he told the Sydney Morning Heraldhe was "basically cooked" when he boarded the plane and was the most ill of the trial's 17 participants.

He weighed just 60 kilograms and most of his bone marrow was riddled with the cancer.

"I think some nurses were just looking at me like 'you don't have a hope in hell.' There was a big chance I wouldn't come home and that I could die over there," he said in June 2019.

The great Tom Long has left us. One of the finest actors Australia has ever been lucky to see. My heart goes out to his family. pic.twitter.com/MLkmnN7lCk — The Curb (@TheCurbAU) January 4, 2020

Just three weeks after arriving for the treatment in Seattle, Long was told he was cancer free.

"After having a death sentence hanging over my head for years I really can't explain the feeling," he said. "I just feel so incredibly grateful for this life and this experience."

Long's death was reported by website The Curb on Sunday morning.