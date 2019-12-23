Screams as young woman woken by masturbating intruder

The man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Sunday morning and committed an indecent act towards a 21-year-old woman while she slept.

POLICE are searching for a man after he allegedly broke into a Sunshine Coast backpacker hotel and masturbated over the top of a young woman early Sunday morning.

About 4am, the man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Omrah Ave and entered several rooms.

In one room a 21-year-old woman was sleeping and was woken by a man masturbating over the top of her, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Christ Eaton said.

The woman yelled at the man, who then ran from the hostel in an unknown direction.

The man (pictured) is described as having a dark complexion, solid build, short dark hair and was wearing black shorts, dark coloured shoes and a silver necklace.

He also has a tattoo on his upper chest/shoulder.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man to come forward.