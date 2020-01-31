Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

Ipswich is in for a hot weekend with tomorrow with a max of 34 degrees across the region. There is a slight chance of rain predicted for tomorrow.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the week with a max of 37 degrees and almost no chance of rain with rainfall predictions sitting at 5%.

A heatwave that is currently being experienced by New South Wales and Victoria will likely make its way to Queensland bringing a hot start for next week.

Monday will bring with it a max temperature of 40 degrees.

The temperature will drop significantly by 9 degrees on Tuesday bringing Ipswich to a max of 31 degrees.

The rest of next week will be the same with a high chance of rain from Tuesday to Thursday and temperatures likely to stay at 30 degrees.