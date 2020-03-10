School shaves for a cure

Woodcrest State College students and teachers have banded together to raise money for the World's Greatest Shave.

Teacher at the school, Khadija Ismail said she was participating in the event because she thought it was a good cause to participate in.

"I'm participating in the school's World's Greatest Shave because I've got a cousin suffering with Leukaemia and I have a lot of family members affected by this and this is something that I've always wanted to do," Ms Ismail said.

"I won't be shaving my hair, but I will be cutting a lot of my hair off for the event to raise money."

The school has been engaged in the event for the past four years and co-ordinating the event this year is Karina Allingham.

"I feel like everyone knows someone else who has been affected by cancer, or they themselves have been touched by cancer in some way" Ms Allingham said.

"It is something that is really important and something we really need to raise money for to publicise in the community and to make sure people don't feel alone."

Participating in the event are students Mackenzie Wakelin, Tara Dong, Sarah Duncan, and Evie McCullagh.

"I'm participating in the event because it's something that is really big for the school, revolutionary and help change the world," Miss Wakelin said.

Year 12 student Tara Dong said she was participating in the event because she had lost a lot of family to different types of diseases and cancer.

The participating students and teachers will have their hair cut, shaved or coloured on March 13 at 11:30am.