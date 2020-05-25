School return brings a sense of normality

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen today welcomed the return of all year levels returning to school.

"As a mother of two children who returned to school today, I think there is a bit of relief for parents who work form home and assist their children with learning from home," she said.

"The health advice tell us it is safe for kids to return to school, and our schools have done a remarkable job in not only managing the learning at home but also now managing that COVID-19 safe return to school."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and Education Minister Grace Grace at a return to school related media conference, free Park Milton, on Monday 25th May 2020 - Photo Steve Pohlner

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also thanked Queensland students, teachers, parents and carers for their patience over the last two months as the State worked to flatten the curve.

"COVID-19 has caused significant disruption to our school communities, not only in Queensland, but across the nation and the world," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Through our response to the pandemic, we wanted to make sure that our students could continue their education and I want to thank our hardworking principals, teachers, staff, parents and carers who adapted to a new learning model.

"They adapted quickly to embrace new digital learning tools so our students could learn from home and kept students motivated through these challenging times.

"With fewer active cases of COVID-19 and low transmission rates in Queensland, it's now time for all students to return to school, in-line with the advice from our Chief Health Officer and the progressive easing of restrictions.

"As we move forward the health and wellbeing of students, staff and school communities will continue to be our top priority and our decision making will be guided by the expert health advice."

Minister for Education Grace Grace said with the return to more traditional classroom learning, students and parents may notice a number of changes from the school gate to the playground.

"We've taken extraordinary measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone attending schools, including strict hygiene practices and increased cleaning of classrooms and play equipment," she said.

"We also have a range of resources available to support the wellbeing and mental health of staff and students as they return to school."

