School bus services running to normal timetable

School bus services are running to their usual timetables as the first students return from online learning to traditional classes on Monday 11 May.

Senior students in Years 11 and 12 as well as children in Prep and Year 1 will return to school from next week.

Head of TransLink Matt Longland said all students can be assured their usual school bus services will be running as per normal when they return.

“School buses have been operating as normal since the start of term even though the vast majority of students have been learning from home due to COVID-19 measures,” Mr Longland said.

All of Westside Bus Company school bus services, which services Ipswich schools, will be operational.

“TransLink and its delivery partners have ensured services were still running for children of essential workers and vulnerable students who still needed access to school travel.”

But Mr Longland said many students in South East Queensland will notice there have been some changes as part of COVID-19 measures.

“Parents, guardians and students need to remember to use their go card, or prepaid tickets, as public transport on the SEQ network is now cashless on go card enabled buses,” he said.

“Boarding will also be occurring on some services from the rear door of buses to limit interaction with the driver and we urge students to leave space between each other as they enter and exit vehicles.

“As with other customers on all modes of transport, we’re encouraging passengers to follow good hygiene practices and social distancing where possible to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Vehicles and stations – including touch points like hand rails and push-buttons – have been sanitised on an increased daily basis to further minimise the risk of infection.

“Queenslanders have been doing the right thing to flatten the curve and we need everyone to keep that effort up as we head into winter.”

Mr Longland also reminded students who catch other scheduled bus, train, tram or ferry services to school that all public transport services are running as per normal and to adhere to social distancing where practicable.

“We thank our delivery partners and their staff for ensuring that students will have a smooth transition back to their traditional school classes.”

Students and their families can check timetables using TransLink’s Journey Planner.