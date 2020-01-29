Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
St Ann's School principal Sonny Smith with students Emma Paratene and Oliver Chiarelli.
St Ann's School principal Sonny Smith with students Emma Paratene and Oliver Chiarelli.
Education

New school aims to be hub for families in growing area

Lachlan Mcivor
29th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HALF of the students who walked through the gates of one of Ipswich's newest school came from families which are new to one of the city's fastest growing communities.

Catholic primary school St Ann's at Redbank Plains welcomed 100 students from Prep to Year 3 today.

The school will grow by one school year at a time until it reaches Year 6, with a final capacity of 780 students and about 50 staff.

Principal Sonny Smith said enrolments were still being received and that number is expected to rise.

"We have refugee students, (students from) defence families and a lot of people moving into the area … that's close to 50 per cent of our families," he said.

"It's unique. Not only are they new to the school but new to the area as well.

"When people are new to an area they look to connect to community and we want to be that place to connect with."

Mr Smith began as principal in August and oversaw work on the 3.2 ha site on Halletts Rd opposite the Cashmere Road Reserve.

St Ann's is the only Catholic school opening in Queensland this year.

"I've been working from an office for nine months," he said.

"It was beautiful to see the smiles on the kid's faces as they came through the gates.

"Every single person coming into St Ann's brings an air of excitement around the history that we're creating."

The finishing touches are still being put on a few of the school's facilities, including the playground, but that is expected to be completed within a couple of weeks.

"We have flexible, contemporary classrooms here. When you go in you'll see a lot of space with multiple areas where the teachers can teach from.

"They're not just anchored to one whiteboard at the front.

"There's the opportunity for teachers to go around the classroom and be really flexible with their learning environments. The before and after school care facility opened (on Tuesday).

"We've got a full size oval and a hall for the kids to play in.

"We're using iPads for our students from Prep to Year 3. We're trying to be innovative, creative and inclusive."

The school is named after the patron saint of miners.

More Stories

Show More
education redbank plains st ann's school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Move it or lose it? Exercise could help keep dementia at bay

        premium_icon Move it or lose it? Exercise could help keep dementia at bay

        Health USQ researcher Edward Bliss is hoping to find the answer to dementia prevention through exercise.

        A long journey to parenthood

        premium_icon A long journey to parenthood

        News Springfield Lakes mum Vanessa Puerta’s journey with IVF.

        Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        premium_icon Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        News Why Ipswich council awards contracts outside of our region.

        IN COURT: Full names of 179 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 179 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.