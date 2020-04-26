Scene so harrowing actor went into shock

JACQUIE Brennan knew some of her scenes in Informer 3838 would be harrowing, but she didn't expect her body to go into shock.

The Brisbane native and University of Southern Queensland graduate, well known for her role as prison guard Linda Miles in Foxtel's long-running drama Wentworth, plays Christine Hodson in Nine's new two-part crime drama based on the story of Nicola Gobbo.

Gobbo, aka Lawyer X, is the Melbourne defence lawyer who acted as a police informer on her own clients including some of Australia's most notorious gangsters.

Ella Scott Lynch and Robert Mammone in a scene from Informer 3838. Daniel Asher Smith

Christine and her husband Terrence, played by Rhys Muldoon, were murdered in their home in 2004.

"Filming the death scene was absolutely horrific," Jacquie says.

"Geoff (Bennett, the director) challenged us with that scene. He kept rolling and we were just begging for our lives and afterwards my body went into shock. Even though you know you're pretending your body doesn't.

Rhys Muldoon and Jacquie Brennan in a scene from part one of Informer 3838. Daniel Asher Smith

"The last season of Wentworth finished with a siege where I had a gun to my head, so it's been an interesting couple of years."

While Terrence had turned into a police informant, his wife Christine had no involvement in crime. Their execution was so shocking it caused the Victorian government to establish the Office of Police Integrity to investigate probable police involvement in the murders and the leaking of sensitive police information to the Melbourne underworld.

"The rumour was that this broke the criminal code - you never touch the partners," she says.

"For both sides of the law I think it was that a line had been crossed.

Rhys Muldoon and Jacquie Brennan play Terrence and Christine Hodson in the TV mini-series Informer 3838. Channel 9

"I just tried to find the truth and be as respectful to playing that character as I could. Rhys and I spoke about the love they had for each other, and their love for their children and grandchild, and we wanted to make sure that was evident.

"Walking down the street in Kew, they could have been any family. You never know the underbelly of people's lives."

Love Child star Ella Scott Lynch plays Gobbo, while Gyton Grantley and Robert Mammone reprise their Underbelly roles as crime bosses Carl Williams and Tony Mokbel.

Gyton Grantley as Carl Williams in Informer 3838. Daniel Asher Smith

"Ella is so good in this role and my God she looked amazing; she had all the good outfits," Jacquie says.

"The scripts were so good and what I enjoyed was nobody is black and white. Everyone has flaws."

Informer 3838 continues Monday at 8.40pm on Channel 9.