Surfer Mick Fanning has opened up about his 'concerning' run-in with an accused stalker who allegedly sent him 'love letters'.
Crime

‘Sarah loves Mick’: Letters woman allegedly sent to Fanning

by JACOB MILEY AND CHRIS MCMAHON
6th Feb 2020 7:15 PM
WORLD champion surfer Mick Fanning has opened up about his "concerning" Gold Coast run-in with an accused stalker who sent "love" letters and allegedly broke into his home.

Fanning, who famously fought off a shark which attacked during a pro tour event in South Africa almost five years ago, wanted to downplay the break-in ordeal but conceded it was a worry.

"When someone walks into your house, it's concerning, so that's why I called the police," he told the Bulletin.

Asked about the allegations he said: "I know the details of it, I was there, I look after people in my house and that's what I am doing.

"It is what it is, it's done, she was arrested. It's in the court's hands, it's in the police hands."

His alleged stalker Sarah Anne Foote, from Ballina New South Wales, will again appear in Southport Magistrates Court this morning to find out whether she'll be released from custody on bail.

Sarah Foote has been charged with stalking Mick Fanning.
Foote allegedly wrote letters to the three-time world surfing champion and put them in his mailbox, before breaking into his home last weekend.

The court heard yesterday Fanning found the letters after returning from a three-week holiday.

The contents of the letters revealed an "unhealthy infatuation" with the surfing legend, police allege.

One passage read "Sarah loves Mick". Another referenced the woman saying she had thoughts of killing him.

The alleged stalker entered Mr Fanning's Gold Coast property on February 2 with intent to commit an indictable offence, the court heard.

Champion surfer Mick Fanning.
Police will allege Mr Fanning's neighbour spotted Foote in his yard, before she jumped the fence into Mr Fanning's yard.

She allegedly made her way into his home, before spending an unknown amount of time in his house.

Police allege Mr Fanning and a number of mates discovered Foote inside, disturbing her, before she ran off.

Foote is charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Gold Coast detectives extradited Foote from New South Wales on Wednesday.

She was remanded in custody.

