Samsung S20 phones: How to save $250

SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths is offering $250 off the new range of Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones.

The deal, which started at 9am Wednesday and will continue until March 5, covers the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G handsets for existing and new customers who sign up to a Woolworths mobile phone plan.

Customers will also have the opportunity to save 10% off their grocery shop once a month for the duration of their mobile phone plan, Woolworths says.

A bonus pair of free Samsung Galaxy Buds+, valued at $299, will also be available via redemption to those pre-ordering the S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G handsets.

Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia said the Galaxy S20 marks a new decade of mobile technology.

"The Galaxy S20 is designed to enhance almost everything we love to do with our phones. From capturing and sharing precious moments, disappearing into our favourite music and movies to the thrill of a unique mobile gaming experience. The Galaxy S20 is designed to simply exceed expectations.

"A device this this type of camera capability, is unprecedented. Combining Space Zoom, Singe Take, Bright Night and much more, the Galaxy S20 will be the most compelling smartphone on the market."

Australian pricing for the Galaxy S20 range (RRP) ranges from $1349 to $2249 outright.

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Electronics Australia can confirm that Galaxy Z Flip will be launched in Australia in the coming months.

"The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's proud next step in foldable smartphones. It harks back to the classic clamshell design we know and love, bolstered by the power of today's technology," Mr McGregor said.

"The Galaxy Z Flip is created for those who appreciate design. Not only convenient, it has an elegant aesthetic and is designed to be a statement piece for owners.

More on Woolworths' offer

Woolworths Head of Mobile, James McMurrough, said: "Customers will have the opportunity to pre-order Samsung's brand new line of handsets through our flexible and affordable mobile phone plans, while also receiving $250 off their plan and the chance to save up to $600 per year on groceries through the additional monthly grocery discount offer.

"This exclusive pre-order deal is unique in offering customers significant savings on both Woolworths phone and grocery bills, and we encourage Australians to take advantage of it while they can."

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is available from $56.05 per month on a 36-month handset payment plan.

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy S20 mobile plans, please visit: woolworths.com.au/mobile