Safety forum to protect you against fraudsters and scams

Booval Fair relieving branch manager Jade Lohman and customer service representative Jeanette Colebourne is hoping to see a big turnout at the branch's upcoming staying safe online seminar on March 12.

STAFF from one Ipswich bank will host a safety seminar next month where they will be sharing tips on how residents can better protect themselves online from fraudsters and scams.

The Commonwealth Bank at Booval Fair is running the free seminar in branch on Thursday, March 12 from 6-7pm.

Relieving branch manager Jade Lohman said a wide variety of topics would be discussed on the night.

“On the night we will be sharing some tips and important information on how people can stay safe online, with topics around online banking, travelling overseas, using public Wi-Fi and how to ensure the websites you are using are secure,” she said.

“We will also discuss the use of public technology, so using a computer at the public library, as well as how to identify phishing and email scams, safely accessing online banking and monitoring your transaction history and managing your accounts online.”

Seminars like this are held regularly in different bank branches across the country, with the staying safe online seminar the most popular.

“This seminar always books out, and we have already had a huge volume of interest,” Ms Lohman said.

“It is an opportunity for the community to have that one-on-one connection with your local branch so you can raise any concerns or ask any questions which you might have and get all the information from the one place.”

Bookings are essential as spaces are limited. Log onto www.cbaevents.cba.com.au/branch-events to register. for this seminar, or another in a branch closer to you.