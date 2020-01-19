Menu
Alex Walters at World Gym Ipswich. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Running through night to support animals impacted by fires

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
TWO treadmills in an ­Ipswich gym ran for 24 hours straight as runners sweated through the night to raise money for animals ­impacted by the bushfire ­crisis.

The fundraising effort, organised by 22-year-old Ipswich woman Alex Walters and two colleagues, kicked off at noon on Saturday at World Gym Ipswich.

Participants ran or walked for an hour each, paying $20 to take part, and they will continue fundraising until the end of the month.

Ms Walters said it was a cause she couldn't ignore.

"I wanted to do something," she said.

They have raised $2100 so far.

Money raised will be given to the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service.

To donate, visit here.

