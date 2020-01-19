Running through night to support animals impacted by fires
TWO treadmills in an Ipswich gym ran for 24 hours straight as runners sweated through the night to raise money for animals impacted by the bushfire crisis.
The fundraising effort, organised by 22-year-old Ipswich woman Alex Walters and two colleagues, kicked off at noon on Saturday at World Gym Ipswich.
Participants ran or walked for an hour each, paying $20 to take part, and they will continue fundraising until the end of the month.
Ms Walters said it was a cause she couldn't ignore.
"I wanted to do something," she said.
They have raised $2100 so far.
Money raised will be given to the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service.
