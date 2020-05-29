Rules change for weddings, funerals and worship from June 1

More people can attend religious services, weddings and funerals from June 1 in NSW under new rule changes announced this morning.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said from Monday, up to 20 people can attend weddings, 50 at funerals and 50 at places of worship, subject to the four square metre rule.

Worshippers will be asked to maintain social distancing and changes to communal practices will be required.

"We know how important these services are to individuals and families but as we ease restrictions further, we must remember to keep one another safe," Ms Berejiklian said.

"It is crucial that worshippers remember to follow health advice. This is particularly important for people with co-morbidities aged over 50 and people aged over 70."

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said extensive COVID-19 outbreaks in places of worship and amongst choirs' overseas highlights why the NSW Government has been cautious in easing restrictions.

"Sadly, we have seen many congregations of different faiths and denominations affected by COVID-19 overseas," Mr Hazzard said.

The move comes after Sydney's Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher launched a petition to reopen places of worship, accusing the state government of prioritising pubs and cafes over churches.