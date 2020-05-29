Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
News

Rules change for weddings, funerals and worship from June 1

by Benjamin Graham
29th May 2020 9:30 AM

More people can attend religious services, weddings and funerals from June 1 in NSW under new rule changes announced this morning.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said from Monday, up to 20 people can attend weddings, 50 at funerals and 50 at places of worship, subject to the four square metre rule.

Worshippers will be asked to maintain social distancing and changes to communal practices will be required.

"We know how important these services are to individuals and families but as we ease restrictions further, we must remember to keep one another safe," Ms Berejiklian said.

"It is crucial that worshippers remember to follow health advice. This is particularly important for people with co-morbidities aged over 50 and people aged over 70."

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said extensive COVID-19 outbreaks in places of worship and amongst choirs' overseas highlights why the NSW Government has been cautious in easing restrictions.

"Sadly, we have seen many congregations of different faiths and denominations affected by COVID-19 overseas," Mr Hazzard said.

The move comes after Sydney's Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher launched a petition to reopen places of worship, accusing the state government of prioritising pubs and cafes over churches.

coronavirus editors picks reopening restrictions eased

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Guard assaulted in Queensland prison

        Guard assaulted in Queensland prison

        Crime A prison guard has been attacked by an inmate at a high security jail west of Brisbane.

        REVEALED: 20-11 of Ipswich’s Most Influential People

        premium_icon REVEALED: 20-11 of Ipswich’s Most Influential People

        News We reveal who finished from spots 20 to 11 in the voting

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        Mob of armed ‘cowardly’ hoons in street fracas

        premium_icon Mob of armed ‘cowardly’ hoons in street fracas

        News Burnouts in residential street results in angry confrontation