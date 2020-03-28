ROLLING COVERAGE: Ipswich City Council election results

Voting has now closed for the Ipswich City Council 2020 elections.

Voting has now closed for the Ipswich City Council 2020 elections. Rob Williams

POLLING is now closed and counting has begun for the Ipswich City Council 2020 elections.

The Queensland times will continue to update this story as results of the election trickle in, so be sure to refresh your page regularly.

Bundamba by-election rolling coverage here.

THE LATEST:

7.20PM: TERESA Harding is leading the way in the Ipswich mayoral race as the first votes are counted.

With just 1.34 per cent of the unofficial preliminary count done, Ms Harding has 43.2 per cent of the vote.

At this stage in the race, former councillor David Martin is trailing behind with 23.1 per cent of the vote and Pat Walsh has 12.45 per cent.

Divisional counts have not been displayed yet.

6PM: VOTING has now officially closed and counting will commence.

Thank you Queensland! Polls are now closed and counting can begin. Preliminary results will be posted on the ECQ website as the counts come in, from around 7pm. — ECQ (@ECQInfo) March 28, 2020

FULL LIST OF IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

DURING VOTING:

David Martin is the bookie's pick to become the next Ipswich mayor, leading the way at $1.50, with Teresa Harding just behind at $2.75.

Usually packed polling booths were ghost towns as concerns around the spread of the novel coronavirus led to an increase in pre-polling and postal voting.

Tensions were high around the decision to go ahead with the election, as a fight between two men was caught on video at a polling booth in Redbank Plains this morning - reportedly sparked by COVID-19 fears.

👩‍💻 Just in: Just over 750, 000 people cast their vote today. Thank-you to all who responsibly cast their votes today - and over the last few weeks - to elect the level of government who will continue to guide #QLD communities through challenging times ahead. #LGE2020 — Local Govt Assoc QLD (@LGAQ) March 28, 2020