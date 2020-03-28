Menu
Bundamba ballot paper draw. Robert Shearman, Sharon Bell and Lance McCallum. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bundamba by-election results

Toni Benson-Rogan
Shannon Newley
Paige Ashby
Lachlan Mcivor
by , , and
28th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
POLLING is now closed and counting has begun for the 2020 Bundabma by-election.

The Queensland times will continue to update this story as results of the election trickle in, so be sure to refresh your page regularly.

Ipswich City Council rolling coverage here.

THE LATEST:

6PM: VOTING has now officially closed and counting will commence.

DURING VOTING:

Labor is hoping to retain the Bundamba seat with public servant Lance McCallum.

Running for the Liberal National Party is Rob Shearman, for the Greens is Danielle Mutton and for One Nation is Sharon Bell.

Danielle Mutton has been announced as the greens candidate for the seat of Bundamba.
Danielle Mutton has been announced as the greens candidate for the seat of Bundamba. Contributed

Usually packed polling booths were ghost towns as concerns around the spread of the novel coronavirus led to an increase in pre-polling and postal voting.

Tensions were high around the decision to go ahead with the election, as a fight between two men was caught on video at a polling booth in Redbank Plains this morning - reportedly sparked by COVID-19 fears.

