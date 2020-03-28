ROLLING COVERAGE: Bundamba by-election results

POLLING is now closed and counting has begun for the 2020 Bundabma by-election.

The Queensland times will continue to update this story as results of the election trickle in, so be sure to refresh your page regularly.

THE LATEST:

6PM: VOTING has now officially closed and counting will commence.

Thank you Queensland! Polls are now closed and counting can begin. Preliminary results will be posted on the ECQ website as the counts come in, from around 7pm. — ECQ (@ECQInfo) March 28, 2020

👩‍💻 Just in: Just over 750, 000 people cast their vote today. Thank-you to all who responsibly cast their votes today - and over the last few weeks - to elect the level of government who will continue to guide #QLD communities through challenging times ahead. #LGE2020 — Local Govt Assoc QLD (@LGAQ) March 28, 2020

DURING VOTING:

Labor is hoping to retain the Bundamba seat with public servant Lance McCallum.

Running for the Liberal National Party is Rob Shearman, for the Greens is Danielle Mutton and for One Nation is Sharon Bell.

Danielle Mutton has been announced as the greens candidate for the seat of Bundamba. Contributed

Usually packed polling booths were ghost towns as concerns around the spread of the novel coronavirus led to an increase in pre-polling and postal voting.

Tensions were high around the decision to go ahead with the election, as a fight between two men was caught on video at a polling booth in Redbank Plains this morning - reportedly sparked by COVID-19 fears.