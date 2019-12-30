Qld dad’s big plans for $2.7 million Gold Lotto win

A DOWN-TO-EARTH Rockhampton dad has revealed how he plans to spend his $2.7 million winnings from Saturday's Gold Lotto $30 Million Megadraw.

After discovering he had become a multi-millionaire on Monday morning, the man, in his 40s, said he planned to give his family their first white Christmas next year.

The man was one of the country's 11 division one winning entries who won $2,727,272.73 in the Megadraw, draw 4011 on December 28.

After a Golden Casket official made contact with the winner Monday morning, the shocked man confessed he was struggling to believe he had won so much.

"I only checked my ticket this morning," he explained.

"I saw I had a win but initially didn't see how much and didn't think that much of it. But then one of my family members checked it and saw I'd won division one.

"I can't believe it's real! Every now and then I just stop and think 'no way!'.

"I'll be spending the day thinking I need to pinch myself. It's just awesome."

Despite being the city's newest multi-millionaire, the family man still wants to keep some normalcy in his life and will return to work in the New Year.

"You've still got to do something with yourself otherwise you'll go crazy," he said.

"I'm going to keep a level head with this. It will make a difference to lots of people, to my family.

"I'm going to enjoy the New Year, that's for sure.

"There will be a trip overseas at some point. I'm thinking a white Christmas with the family next year."

The regular player, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his 50-game QuickPick entry online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.

The CQ man is one of the five division one winners from Queensland from the weekend's $30 Million Megadraw.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4011 were 39, 13, 19, 1, 37 and 31, while the supplementary numbers were 5 and 33.

Across Australia, there were 11 division one entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4011 - five from Queensland, three from New South Wales, two from South Australia and one from Western Australia.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 379 so far this calendar year, including 85 won by Golden Casket customers.

In the 12 months to 30 June 2019, there were 244 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $286.6 million.