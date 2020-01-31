Unique chance to take over successful, bustling cafe

A NEW cafe is bringing the 1950s to the main street of Toogoolawah, all it needs now is an eager new owner to keep it rolling.

Les Wilson opened the Eagle Rock Cafe six months ago and has been growing the business since.

He already owned the building, but when his previous tenant moved out, he said he knew he needed to do something with the space.

"The day the tenant moved out was the day Eagle Rock in Laidley closed and I got this telephone call from a friend who said 'Les, get over here," he said.

Mr Wilson purchased the furniture from the cafe and decided to use it to fill the empty space.

"We basically did it for the community, because I didn't want to leave an empty shop in the middle of town.

"I've lived in this community for 20 years and it's part of my blood now and I feel part of the town and we wanted to do that for it.

"By doing it this way, we're actually encouraging outside dollars to come in the town.

"We've got motorcycle clubs, quite often we get various car clubs coming in and it's great, a couple of rock 'n roll clubs coming through.

"We're catering to the locals too. Of an afternoon we have a little milkshake run with all the kids after school. It gives the kids somewhere to go, it's safe, it's cool."

Now the diner is up and running, Mr Wilson is on the look out for some potential buyers to keep the place going.

"The big goal is that a young couple comes along and says "right, we're going to buy this business'."

"The whole lot is for sale, and that's why we did it, because I'd like to see a young couple come in and run it."

The cafe has so far been a hit with both visitors and the Toogoolawah community.

"We're just trying to do a few different things. a bit out of the ordinary," Mr Wilson said.

"We're a cafe, but we're a retro cafe, so we're trying to do things a little different.

"We do a range of burgers that are a little bit different.

"Valentines Day, we're probably going to have some local produce, we're going to do some quail, veggie chips, dress it up a bit. We've got some dragon fruit for dessert."

The cafe is located on Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah and is open 7 days a week.