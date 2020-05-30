Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.
Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.
Health

Robert shows off battle scars from ’massive’ crash

Matty Holdsworth
30th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROBERT Irwin has taken to social media to show off his battle scars after a "massive" mountain biking crash this morning.

Sporting some scars to his face and his arm in a sling, a smiling Robert managed to flash his pearly whites away for a selfie.

 

Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.
Robert Irwin has taken to social media to show off his injuries after he came off his mountain bike this morning.

READ: The Magic Millions gamble turned masterstroke.

"Wisdom teeth healed just in time for a massive crash on my mountain bike that resulted in a separated shoulder," he posted.

It's understood Robert came off the bike about 11am and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in a stable condition.

Fellow celebrities were quick to offer well wishes to the Wildlife Warrior.

Rove McManus wrote: "Because you're not hardcore, unless you live hardcore."

Amanda Keller wrote: "Your poor Mum."

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field wrote: "Ouch, get well mate."

Leslie Mosier wrote: "sending love and healing."

australia zoo bike crash robert irwin crash wildlife warriors
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exporters are finding new markets

        premium_icon Exporters are finding new markets

        Business Exporters are facing their biggest-ever challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic but they remain determined to hook new customers.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        premium_icon Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        News Hundreds of millions of dollars expected for flood victims

        Private hospital assists public sector with surgery backlog

        premium_icon Private hospital assists public sector with surgery backlog

        Health Public and private hospitals are working together in the COVID battle