Storm
Storm
News

Roads flood as drenching continues

by Torny Miller, Cormac Pearson
6th Feb 2020 6:50 AM
MOTORISTS on some of Brisbane's busiest roads are experiencing a slow run as wet weather causes traffic chaos.

There are reports of a "large amount of water" across Kingsford Smith Drv near Schneider Rd, while a crash on the Gateway Mwy at Carindale northbound is causing lengthy delays.

 

Brisbane Rd at Ebbw Vale in Ipswich is also flooded, with water across the road just opposite the train station.

Meanwhile the Landsborough Hwy at Longreach and Corfield has been closed in both directions due to flooding.

 

brisbane gateway motorway ipswich rain road closures

