Roads and regional residents priority for new candidate

A FOCUS on roads and regional residents will form part of Brian Scott’s campaign after announcing his intention to run for Division 4.

It’s the third time Mr Scott has run but he said he was adamant he could bring the necessary skills and knowledge to the role.

“I think there are a lot of things that can be done for the community. I just need somewhere to go with that and somebody who knows the area to be able to do it,” he said.

“We need to get more roads and better infrastructure. It’s not going to happen in the next four years that’s for sure, but unless we start, we aren’t going to get anywhere.”

Mr Scott, who is running as an independent, retired from the air force after 20 years and has since spent 30 years running his local business Ipswich Skylights. He said he had a strong passion for the Ipswich region.

“This Division 4 now incorporates Brassall, Karalee and all of Moreton Shire,” he said.

“Moreton Shire has always been a country shire and it’s always been behind the eight ball in getting money for roads, because there are less people there.

“Even though they pay more money, because they have land, they don’t get the same services that we have in town here and that needs to change. For Ipswich to grow, we can’t grow towards Springfield all the time, we’ve got to go out west.”