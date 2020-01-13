Road works to begin on unsafe highway

The works are set to begin in mid-January.

LONG-awaited works are set to soon begin on part of the Brisbane Valley Highway, though the improvements are a far cry from the full rehabilitation work needed to significantly improve safety on the highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised pavement sealing would be undertaken on the Brisbane Valley Highway, between Glamorgan Vale Rd in Ironbark and the Warrego Highway at Blacksoil, in coming months.

These works include spray sealing and line marking and are expected to begin mid-January and are expected to be completed in late April.

The works will take place at night, from 7pm–6am, Sunday to Friday, however some Saturday or out-of-hours works may be required.

Drivers travelling this route are advised to allow for extra time, as these works will necessitate detours, speed reductions, temporary lane closures, and other disruptions.

Though the scale of the works will be significant, there have already been complaints on social media that the works fail to address the extent of the issues with the highway.

Complaints and comments regarding proposed improvements to the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Users argued other parts of the highway were in more urgent need of upgrades, and that pavement sealing was just a bandaid effort which failed to significantly improve things.

During the course of 2019, there were numerous traffic accidents, including fatalities, on various sections of the BVH.

The Somerset Regional Council received reports from GHD and the RACQ confirming the entire Brisbane Valley Highway was in need of significant improvements, with insufficient shoulder widths and poor surfacing.

The reports recommended the entire highway required a full safety review and upgrade, to widen the road and fully rehabilitate the surface.

Since then, council have been pursuing State Government support in funding these major works, with correspondence and negotiations still ongoing.