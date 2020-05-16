Menu
Road closed; pedestrian fights for life after hit by truck

by Judith Kerr
16th May 2020 1:04 PM
POLICE have closed off a street in Beenleigh after a pedestrian was hit by a truck just before 11am this morning.

The forensic crash unit is also investigating and it is believed the pedestrian is in a serious condition.

Police said the person was on Sunrise St at Beenleigh when the collision occurred.

Ambulance officers were at the scene, where neighbours rushed out of homes to help.

More to come

