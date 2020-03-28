Ringleader avoids jail time over deadly home invasion

Samantha-Renee Elizabeth Mackinlay has pleaded guilty to her role in a violent home invasion at Andergrove linked to the death of a young father.

Samantha-Renee Elizabeth Mackinlay has pleaded guilty to her role in a violent home invasion at Andergrove linked to the death of a young father.

■Fate of third offender in deadly NYE revenge plot

■Woman tormented over boyfriend's 'horrible' death

THE family of Corey Verburg are "shattered" and say they will never have closure as the vigilante ringleader behind a fatal NYE home invasion avoids any time behind bars.

Samantha-Renee Elizabeth Mackinlay recruited a group of youths, including the 20-year-old, in a revenge plot against an Andergrove retiree over a baseless rumour.

Their plan took a horrific twist when the victim, 68-year-old Stephen Johnson, stabbed Corey in self defence and the young father bled to death on the roadside.

Young father Corey Verburg, 20, died on December 31, 2018.

Mackinlay's conduct was labelled "the most serious by far" of the four people charged with aggravated burglary over the December 31, 2018 tragedy.

However yesterday she was given immediate parole on a 2.5-year jail term, a result that has left Corey's family in shock.

"She's managed to walk free … while my son is in the ground," Corey's father Jan Verburg told the Daily Mercury yesterday, adding he planned to ask Crown Prosecutions to appeal the sentence.

"I'm absolutely disgusted by the result."

While he and Corey's mother Charee Clarkson's do not condone their son's involvement in the home invasion, they were both devastated by the sentence.

"I'm shattered," Ms Clarkson said.

"How do we move on when we don't get closure."

Samantha-Renee Elizabeth Mackinlay has pleaded guilty to her role in a violent home invasion at Andergrove linked to the death of a young father.

None of the four co-offenders received custodial sentences.

Kymberley Robke, who was Corey's girlfriend, was placed on two years probation and a conviction was not recorded.

Jessi Kennedy and Kobi Dunn each received 18-month and two-year wholly suspended jail terms.

Mr Verburg said his son had turned his life around and was working two jobs when this occurred.

"I'm at a loss for words," he said.

The case was listed for sentence earlier this month in Mackay District Court but was adjourned when Judge Paul Smith asked for further medical material after it was revealed one of Mackinlay's children had significant mental health issues.

At the time, Judge Smith had said the material would be a "crucial" determiner of whether Mackinlay went to jail. The matter resumed on Friday in Brisbane.

"None of the family are handling it well to be honest," Ms Clarkson said.

"I don't think I'm ever going to get my closure."