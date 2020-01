LUCKY TIMING: A patient was transported to Ipswich hospital following a vehicle rollover witness by ambulance officers.

PARAMEDICS were in the right place at the right time to help the victim of a serious crash overnight.

Ambulance officers witnessed a vehicle rollover on Rosewood-Laidley Road and Milne Street at 8.17pm in Laidley last night.

The crew subsequently transported the occupant to Ipswich Hospital.

The patient was listed as stable with shoulder and leg injuries following the crash.