Sam Cutler, 75, a retired rock n roll tour manager (including Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead), will be attending the Boonah Writers’ Festival.
News

REVEALED: Who is attending popular writers’ festival

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
THE former tour manager for The Rolling Stones and a veteran Hollywood stunt actor are two of the names who will be appearing at this year’s Boonah Writer’s Festival.

Now in it’s fourth year, the two-day festival has continued to grow each year, bringing in big names and budding writers from all over the world.

Visitors to the festival will hear from Sam Cutler, who worked as a stage manager and master of ceremonies on a series of 1960s gigs with different artists including Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones and more. At his workshop Mr Cutler will be discussing his access-all-areas rock memoir.

Stunt actor Colin Handley, who has worked with numerous A-list stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Johnny Depp, will also be hosting his own writing for action workshop. The workshop will include skills relating to film fighting, such as stunt tumbling, fight skills and camera work.

Other presenters who will be attending the festival include Ben Allmon, Edwina Shaw, Robert Morris, Vicki Bennet and Virginia Miranda.

Registrations are now open for the following workshops: Children’s fiction, poetry, stunts and action, building your writing career, Taking the me out of memoirs and flash fiction.

The 2020 Boonah Writer’s Festival will be held on May 2 and 3 at the Boonah Cultural Centre.

For more information or to register, log onto www.boonahwritersfestival.org.au.

