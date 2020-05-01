Revealed: The safest places from COVID-19 in Qld

QUEENSLAND has shown immense resilience to the pervasive and devastating global COVID-19 pandemic, with parts of the Sunshine State remaining totally untouched and recording no cases of coronavirus.

Today, the state recorded its second consecutive day of 0 new cases, prompting pleas from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to "not mess it up".

More than 40 Local Government Areas across Queensland have remained totally untouched by coronavirus.

Among them Mount Isa, Longreach and Murweh Shire - which includes outback gem, Charleville.

Aboriginal communities of Yarrabah, Aurukun and Doomadgee stand as safe havens, recording no cases of the virus.

Longreach, Central Highlands, Balonne are also COVID-19 free.

Of the 1,033 cases recorded in Queensland so far, less than 80 are currently active.

More than 40 of those cases are in the Brisbane area; 15 are in the Gold Coast.

Four active cases are listed in both Cairns and the Sunshine Coast.

Other active cases are scattered between Central Queensland, the Darling Downs, Mackay, Townsville, West Moreton and the Wide Bay.

Tomorrow, coronavirus restrictions will ease for the state, with non-essential travel permitted once again.

Despite the relaxed restrictions, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has urged Queenslanders not to slacken off.

"Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible," she said.

Queensland Government Areas with 0 recorded Coronavirus cases

Aurukun Shire Council

Balonne Shire Council

Banana Shire Council

Barcaldine Regional Council

Barcoo Shire Council

Blackall-Tambo Regional Council

Boulia Shire Council

Bulloo Shire Council

Burdekin Shire Council

Burke Shire Council

Carpentaria Shire Council

Central Highlands Regional Council

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council

Cloncurry Shire Council

Cook Shire Council

Croydon Shire Council

Diamantina Shire Council

Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council

Etheridge Shire Council

Flinders Shire Council

Goondiwindi Regional Council

Hope Vale Aboriginal Shire Council

Isaac Regional Council

Kowanyama Aboriginal Shire Council

Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council

Longreach Regional Council

Mapoon Aboriginal Shire Council

Maranoa Regional Council

McKinlay Shire Council

Mornington Shire Council

Mount Isa City Council

Murweh Shire Council

Napranum Aboriginal Shire Council

Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council

Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council

Paroo Shire Council

Pormpuraaw Aboriginal Shire Council

Quilpie Shire Council

Richmond Shire Council

Torres Shire Council

Torres Strait Island Regional Council

Winton Shire Council

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council

Wujal Wujal Aboriginal Shire Council

Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council

