REVEALED: Full list of QLD’s 94 coronavirus cases

QUEENSLAND has 94 coronavirus cases in the state across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, West Moreton, the Sunshine Coast Townsville and Kingaroy.

Queensland had its first coronavirus case on January 29 when a Chinese National returned from a tour group in Wuhan.

Since then, the Gold Coast has continued to have the most cases across Queensland.

Details of Queensland COVID-19 cases so far

- Five cases were from a tour group originating in Wuhan, China - a boy, 8, men aged 37 and 44 and women aged 37 and 42.

- Three cases were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They tested positive after being evacuated to Darwin and then flown back to Queensland hospitals for treatment. All are women aged 54, 55 and 57.

- Three cases are people returned from Iran - a woman aged 63 and men aged 26 and 28.

- One case is a 20-year-old Chinese University of Queensland student who returned to Brisbane via Dubai.

- One case is a man who returned from Thailand, aged 81.

- one case is a woman who returned to Brisbane from London, with a short stopover in Singapore, aged 29.

- Two cases from the Sunshine Coast hinterland, a couple aged 38 and 42. The 38-year-old had recently returned from London via Dubai.

- One case is a woman who travelled to Austria and France, aged 46.

- Two cases involving a university student who travelled to Spain, Italy and France. A 19-year-old developed COVID-19 after close contact with the 22-year-old student.

- Two cases are a woman who travelled to the United States of America, and a man who is a close contact of this woman, both aged in their early 30s.

- Two cases are the celebrity couple Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, both in their 60s, who recently travelled from the US.

- One case is a 37-year-old man from Brisbane who had recently travelled from Geneva, Switzerland, through Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

- One case is a 40-year-old man from Brisbane who had recently returned from the UK.

- One case is a 24-year-old man from Brisbane who had recently returned from the US.

- Two cases involving a 56-year-old woman who had recently returned from Indonesia. A close contact of hers, a 60-year-old man, has also been diagnosed. He was diagnosed in Rockhampton but is not from there.

- One case of a 53-year-old man from Kingaroy. He is in self-isolation in a stable condition.

- One case is Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who developed symptoms after returning from the US.

- One case is a University of Queensland third-year psychology student.

- Three cases are being managed by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit, they are a 69-year-old man a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old.

- A woman, 31 and a man, 39 are being treated at the Gold Coast University Hospital after testing positive on Saturday, March 14.

- Three cases were confirmed on the Sunshine Coast with a man, 47 and two women, 61 and 39 testing positive for COVID-19.

- Bundaberg's first case was confirmed with a 48-year-old woman on Saturday.

-A Gold Coast healthcare worker based in the Robina Health Precinct tested positive to the virus over the weekend and has since been placed in isolation.

- A 51-year-old male and a 22-year-old female are being managed by the West Moreton Public Health unit.

- A man, 23, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in Brisbane.

- Six new cases were confirmed in Brisbane's north over the weekend, with ages varying from 25 to 74.

- A man, 69, was confirmed with COVID-19 in Townsville and is being managed by New Zealand health authorities.

- The Gold Coast had five cases on Saturday, including an eight year old girl.

- Brisbane's South has seven cases over the weekend with five women and two men catching the virus.

- A Sunshine Coast woman, 77, was the first Queensland case to die after contracting novel coronavirus.

- Brisbane's cases rose by seven on Monday.

- One case is Townsville based LNP Senator Susan McDonald.

- One case is a woman, 28, on the Gold Coast.

- One case is a Sunshine Coast woman who was confirmed with the virus on Tuesday

- Nine men and seven women aged from 25 to 52 have joined the Queensland case load, with seven on the Gold Coast, Three in Brisbane, one on the Sunshine Coast and another being treated by the West Moreton Public Health system.

Four cases are yet to be made public.