REVEALED: First look at Ipswich seniors’ OP scores

HUNDREDS of Ipswich school leavers have received their overall position rankings and have begun the anxious wait for their university offers.

The OP results were released on Saturday for the last time before the state adopts the Australian Tertiary Rank System.

Ipswich Girls Grammar School had 28 per cent of their 2019 Seniors attain an OP between 1 and 5, which is above the state average.

69 per cent of their seniors attained an OP between 1 and 10.

Evangeline Sturges plans to study engineering at QUT or in Canberra at ANU and saw her score at midnight on Saturday. She studied physics, chemistry, maths B, maths C, English and music.

"I did far better than I expected, I got an OP 3," she said.

"I texted all my friends and asked them what they got. We were all celebrating together."

Dean of Studies Ruth Lang said 100 per cent of the school's 2019 seniors obtained a Queensland Certificate of Education.

St Mary's College Ipswich also had some strong OP performances with more than 15 per cent of OP eligible students achieving between 1 and 5, including one OP 2 and one OP 3.

"I'm very proud of the 2019 cohort. They've done particularly well this year. Especially our year 12 students, where we have a cohort of 57 young woman of which 100 per cent received their Queensland Certificate of Education," St Mary's College principal Judith Finan said.

St Edmunds College was another school with high performers. 27 per cent of students received an OP 1-5, 58 per cent of students received an OP 1-10 and 92 per cent of students received an OP 1-15.

West Moreton Anglican College had two students receive an OP 1.

Minister for Education Grace Grace congratulated the class of 2019 on their hard work, with 93 per cent of students achieving a QCE.

"The class of 2019 certainly sent the old system out with a bang, with 18,429 students receiving an OP result," she said. "This is a wonderful result and a big thanks must go to all the teachers, staff and families who supported the students. I'd also like to congratulate the 59.6 per cent of graduates who achieved a VET Certificate or qualification.