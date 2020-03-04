Theme park's new attractions to boost city’s tourism

A GOLD Coast theme park boss has applauded the city's stance amid the coronavirus crisis and urged residents to enjoy what's on offer in their own backyards.

"I don't believe there is any city in the world that can rival the family friendly-lifestyle we enjoy here on the Gold Coast where there is something on offer for everyone, from the iconic beaches to our world-class theme parks," said Village Roadshow Theme Parks (VRTP) chief executive Clark Kirby.

Clark Kirby CEO of Village Roadshow. Photo: Adam Head

VRTP is one of the largest employers on the Gold Coast, hiring more than 3000 people. It attracts more than 6 million people through its gates each year and over the past five years has invested more than $240 million in experiences and innovations.

Mr Kirby said Tourism Australia's Holiday Here this Year marketing campaign and the subsequent Tourism and Events Queensland campaign were encouraging first steps to combat the impact of the coronavirus to the tourism industry.

"Locally, Destination Gold Coast are lobbying the State Government for additional funding and I applaud CEO, Annaliese Battista on taking such a direct approach," he said.

Warner Bros. Movie World has been impacted by the coronavirus. Supplied

"We will also have major campaigns in Victoria and New South Wales as well as the Queensland market to encourage guests to visit us this Easter."

Several new attractions are launching over the next 18 months, including the $50 million-dollar New Atlantis Precinct at Sea World as well as The Vortex, a giant pendulum swinging ride, that is opening at Easter.

"The Leviathan, which will be Australia's greatest family wooden coaster, will open in December 2020 and The Trident, a giant spinning attraction will be opening in April 2021."

An artist’s impression of Village Roadshow Theme Parks' new Vortex ride. The Vortex is an 18-metre high pendulum swing, goes 30km per hour with 3.5 G-Forces.

Dreamworld chief strategy officer Paul Callander said there was no better place than the Gold Coast for holiday at home.

"The Gold Coast is Australia's favourite playground and a big part of what makes that possible is the family fun on offer at our theme parks," he said.

"We have an exciting year ahead with new shows soon to be announced for the Easter holiday period, as well as refurbishments to ABC KIDS World and a new rollercoaster on the way, so there is much more to come at Dreamworld."

Dreamworld has a local's pass that Queensland and Northern NSW residents can buy online and save around $50 on their annual passes.