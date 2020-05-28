REVEALED: 20-11 of Ipswich’s Most Influential People

20. Peter Britton (Dr)

Upon leaving high school, Dr Britton became an Electrical Fitter Mechanic by trade, prior to attending university when aged 26. Dr Britton commenced teaching at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School before becoming the Assistant to the Principal (Operations). In August 2000, Dr Britton was appointed as the Director of Studies at Brisbane Boys College. He was appointed as the College's Head of Senior School in 2004. In 2011, Dr Britton was appointed as Principal and CEO of Ipswich Girls' Grammar School including Ipswich Junior Grammar School.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School Principal Dr Peter Britton.

19. Mark Edwards

Over the past three decades Mark has been involved on several boards across the community including St Andrews Private Hospital, State Executive Board of the Australian Christian Churches, former President of Ipswich Chamber of Commerce, University of Queensland Ipswich City Support Group, and since 2016 has been deputy chair on the Ipswich Integrated Response to Domestic and Family Violence Task Group.

Since 1991 he has been the Senior Minister at Cityhope Church, and led the church through a relocation process on 40 acres at a cost of $4.5 million.

He took in 185 elderly high care patients during the 2011 floods, rallying 200 volunteers. In 2014 Mark was awarded the prestigious Order of Australia Medal by the Governor-general for service to the church, and to the community.

He has a compelling vision to see the local church truly impact and transform its community and is widely respected as a long-serving minister and former lawyer. Mark regularly speaks at conferences and churches throughout Australia and internationally. Mark focuses heavily on seeing church growth in a sustainable way, where Pastors and leaders go the distance.

Mark Edwards from CityHope Church

18. Faye Carr

Up two places from the last list, Yuggera Elder Faye Carr has impacted the lives of indigenous Australians from Ipswich and beyond and continues to give back to the community she loves. Last year she was honoured as the 2017 National NAIDOC Female Elder of the Year. The 2017 NAIDOC award committee said "Aunty" Faye was a strong and wise elder, advocate and leader in her community. They went on to say that she exemplifies the values important to the community. Aunty Faye in May was given the keys to the city in a civic ceremony. The granting and presentation of a Key to the City is a symbolic presentation, which represents the highest honour a city can confer on an individual or an organisation. Aunty Faye was named Ipswich Citizen of the Year in 2016.

Faye Carr at the Purga Aboriginal Cemetery. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

17. Peter McMahon

Peter's commitment to the Ipswich community is without question, having been awarded an OAM in 2015 for his service to the community of Ipswich through senior roles within the Ipswich Show Society and Ipswich Hospice Care, along with his tireless work teaching children how to swim. Peter is also a past president of the Ipswich City Rotary Club and founded the TuffKidz Triathlon and Swim Australia.

Peter McMahon with a bottle of N-E-Thing which was sold recently as a fundraiser for Ipswich Hospice.

16. Keith Macdonald

ONE of the Ipswich region's top police officers who is also heavily involved in the community.

Inspector Keith McDonald arrived at Yamanto Station in early 2011 after five years at Oxley.

His role at that time was head of Specialist Support Services, covering everything from the police communications room, to the dog squad, the traffic branch and scenes of crime

His duties have diversified over time, particularly given his natural ability in front of the television cameras. Inspector McDonald has largely become the face of the Ipswich Police District in subsequent years, taking the lead with the police's media response to major incidents.

He has also been the human face to many of the Queensland Police Service's public safety and education campaigns, particularly those involving road safety.

His influence has extended to his participation in major community events, which have included the annual Ulysses Lockyer Branch Ipswich Toy Run; a major fundraiser and Christmas appeal benefiting children from disadvantaged families.

Inspector McDonald has also been involved in the annual Walk for Daniel, Crime Stoppers Race Day and Police Remembrance Day, in addition to various public fundraisers.

Inspector Keith McDonald.

15. Charis Mullen

Charis is the State Member for Jordan, and has been in the role since 2017.

Prior to entering parliament, Ms Mullen spent 20 years in the public and private sector providing strategic advice and support in government affairs, public policy and advocacy, stakeholder engagement and communication strategy. She has worked across a number of industries including planning and development, transport, infrastructure, mining, tourism and telecommunications. Ms Mullen has previously held positions on a number of boards including government and superannuation.

She is heavily involved in the community, including membership at Gailes Community House, Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Zonta and more.

Charis has been a passionate supporter of the Springfield Rail project.

State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen. Pic: AAP Image/Richard Walker

14. Alexander Horneman-Wren (Sandy)

His Honour Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC began his legal career as an article clerk at Swanwick Murray & Roche in Rockhampton, Queensland.

His Honour was admitted to the Bar in 1993 and was appointed Senior Counsel in 2009, and a member of the Bar Association of Queensland's Professional Conduct Committee (2010-12), plus a co-ordinator of the Bar Association's pupillage programme for barristers in their first year of practice (2009-12).

Judge Horneman-Wren was appointed a judge of the District Court of Queensland on 29 October 2012. His Honour was also appointed Deputy President of Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal on the same day as being sworn in as a judge of the District Court, which he held from 2012 to 2015.

He currently oversees court cases in the Ipswich District Court.

Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

13. Phillip Bell

In the last Top 50, he came in at number one, and still nobody epitomises the resilient and passionate spirit of Ipswich like Phillip Bell.

From hard-working business owners to those often facing their toughest fight; Phillip casts a wide net of influence. He was the CEO of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and is currently the president of the Ipswich Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a role he's held for four years.

As president of the chamber, Phillip is in charge of progressing the economic prosperity of the region's small businesses.

He has lobbied for the businesses crippled by years of neglect in the Ipswich and given support to those small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Phillip is a certified public accountant by profession and has worked in both private and public administration in NSW and Queensland.

His qualifications include a Masters of Commerce Applied Finance, Post-Graduate Diploma in Applied Economics and Bachelor of Business Accounting.

He has previously been TAFE Queensland South West's Finance and Corporate Services executive director.

Phillip also runs a farm, a place that he is always happy to talk about.

Phillip Bell, President of the Ipswich Region Chamber of Commerce

12. Shayne Neumann

Shayne is an Ipswich-born Labor politician representing the electorate of Blair.

First elected in 2007 during the Kevin Rudd-led Labor resurgence, Shayne was re-elected in 2010, 2013, 2016 and again in 2019.

During his time in parliament Shayne has served on a number of House of Representatives and Joint Standing Committees.

His is currently the Shadow Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel, a role he's held since June last year.

Federal member for Blair Shayne Neumann.

11. Kerrie Freeman (Dr)

Dr Kerrie Freeman was appointed as the acting chief executive of West Moreton Hospital and Health Services in June 2017 before getting the role permanently.

Dr Freeman has experience in health care delivery in Australia and New Zealand, as well as an academic focus on community and population health which will be useful in what is expected to be Queensland's fastest growing region over the next 25 years.

Kerrie's focus is to deliver more care closer to home and transform what they do with technology, evidence and consumer involvement. Kerrie has overseen the new health masterplan for West Moreton which will dictate what our health services look like in the coming years.

She has also worked on a cultural reform at the Ipswich Hospital.

Dr Freeman has also led the region in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.