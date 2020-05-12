Menu
Cotton On at Orion Springfield Central is trading once again. It is one of the many businesses at the centre to reopen its doors.
News

RETAIL FIX: List of businesses that have opened their doors

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
12th May 2020 11:30 AM
AS restrictions put in place by the Federal Government to help stop the spread of COVID-19 begin to ease, a number of retailers across Ipswich are breathing a sigh of relief and opening their doors again to customers.

A number of retailers across the city's three largest shopping centres, Redbank Plaza, Orion Springfield Central and Riverlink Shopping Centre, have already begun welcoming back customers who are keen to support local businesses.

Here is a full list of retailers that have reopened. It is important to remember some cafes and restaurants are still only open for takeaway, and some health and beauty stores are selling products only, or offering limited essential services, such as remedial massage.

 

 

Sunshine Takeaway at Redbank Plaza is once again serving up meals for customers to takeaway. The centre has seen nearly all it's retailers reopen following the easement of COVID-19 restrictions.
Redbank Plaza

  • Aldi
  • Coles
  • Australia Post
  • Asian Delight
  • Collingwood Park News
  • Boost
  • Mister Minit
  • Chopstix
  • Police Beat
  • Donut King
  • Best & Less
  • Qld Transport
  • Fusion Takeaway
  • Big W
  • Go Vita
  • EB Games
  • KFC
  • Kmart
  • Go Vita
  • McDonald's
  • Mr Toys
  • Priceline Pharmacy
  • Origin Kebabs
  • The Reject Shop
  • Redbank Plaza Medical
  • Our Coffee
  • Rashays
  • Subway
  • ANZ
  • Cosmetics Plus
  • Sunshine Takeaway
  • Bendigo Bank
  • Cornerstone Barbers
  • The Coffee Club
  • Casheezi
  • Commonwealth Bank
  • Just Cuts
  • Price Attack
  • ACME Mobile
  • Westpac
  • Stellar Hair
  • JV Audio
  • Topnotch Hair
  • My Case
  • Optus
  • Ally Fashion
  • Telstra
  • Autograph
  • Bargain City
  • Vodafone
  • Jay Jays
  • Loot
  • Lowes
  • The Furniture Club
  • Millers
  • Rebel
  • Tiki Fashion
  • Urban Wear
  • Angus & Coote
  • Prouds
  • MyCar
  • Ultratune
  • BWS
  • Freechoice Tobacco
  • Helloworld
  • Grace Threading & Beauty (opens Saturday, May 16).
  • Luminous Nails (opens Saturday, May 16)

 

A number of retail stores have reopened its doors to customers at Orion Springfield Central.
Orion Springfield Central

  • Beach House
  • Brisbane Anti Wrinkle & Skin (injection services only)
  • Connor
  • Cotton On
  • Cotton On Kids
  • Delight For Gifts pop up
  • Dotti
  • Forever New
  • Happy Fit Alterations
  • Hikari Ramen
  • Jay Jays
  • Just Jeans
  • Kathmandu
  • Portmans
  • Robins Kitchen
  • Rockwear
  • Smiggle
  • Specsavers
  • Springfield Jewellers
  • Strandbags
  • Subway
  • Ally Fashion
  • Angus & Coote
  • Barbershop Express
  • Book Face
  • City Beach
  • Cornerstone Barbers
  • Dusk
  • Edge
  • Ella Bache (products only)
  • Gelatissimo
  • Godfreys
  • Just Cuts
  • Kidstuff
  • Kitchen 66
  • Lorna Jane
  • Lovisa
  • Magnifique Hair Salon
  • Mystique Jewellers
  • Noni B
  • Prouds
  • Rockmans
  • Salon Express
  • Stefan
  • Toast N Roast
  • McDonald's

 

Ally Fashion at Riverlink Shopping Centre has reopened its doors to customers. The centre has seen an increase in the number of business owners willing to open up again.
Riverlink Shopping Centre

  • House
  • Ally
  • Dusk
  • Pascoe Jewellers
  • Rockmans
  • Connor
  • Taking Shape
  • Prouds
  • Stefan
  • Spendless Shoes
  • Michael Hill
  • Crossroads
  • Millers
  • Lorna Jane
  • Ella Bache
  • Goldmark
  • Rebel Sport
  • Rashays
  • CAFE 63
  • ISushi
  • Coffee Club
  • Telstra
  • Montezumas
  • Best & Less
  • Priceline
  • Baskin Robbins
  • Coffee Club
  • Donut King
  • Bakers Delight
  • Gloria Jeans
  • KFC
  • Coffee Club Cinemas
  • McDonald's
  • Asian Gourmet Cuisine
  • Boost Juice
  • Nandos
  • Kmart
  • Coles
  • Woolworths
  • Aldi
  • Target
  • Healthy World Pharmacy
  • Jay Jays
  • Sparkles Car Wash
  • Happy Feet Steam Massage
  • Crossroads
  • Autograph
  • Sportsco
  • Curtain Wonderland
  • Rivers
  • Strandbags

 

If you have a business to add to our list, email ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au

