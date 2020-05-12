RETAIL FIX: List of businesses that have opened their doors

Cotton On at Orion Springfield Central is trading once again. It is one of the many businesses at the centre to reopen its doors.

AS restrictions put in place by the Federal Government to help stop the spread of COVID-19 begin to ease, a number of retailers across Ipswich are breathing a sigh of relief and opening their doors again to customers.

A number of retailers across the city's three largest shopping centres, Redbank Plaza, Orion Springfield Central and Riverlink Shopping Centre, have already begun welcoming back customers who are keen to support local businesses.

Here is a full list of retailers that have reopened. It is important to remember some cafes and restaurants are still only open for takeaway, and some health and beauty stores are selling products only, or offering limited essential services, such as remedial massage.

Redbank Plaza

Aldi

Coles

Australia Post

Asian Delight

Collingwood Park News

Boost

Mister Minit

Chopstix

Police Beat

Donut King

Best & Less

Qld Transport

Fusion Takeaway

Big W

Go Vita

EB Games

KFC

Kmart

Go Vita

McDonald's

Mr Toys

Priceline Pharmacy

Origin Kebabs

The Reject Shop

Redbank Plaza Medical

Our Coffee

Rashays

Subway

ANZ

Cosmetics Plus

Sunshine Takeaway

Bendigo Bank

Cornerstone Barbers

The Coffee Club

Casheezi

Commonwealth Bank

Just Cuts

Price Attack

ACME Mobile

Westpac

Stellar Hair

JV Audio

Topnotch Hair

My Case

Optus

Ally Fashion

Telstra

Autograph

Bargain City

Vodafone

Jay Jays

Loot

Lowes

The Furniture Club

Millers

Rebel

Tiki Fashion

Urban Wear

Angus & Coote

Prouds

MyCar

Ultratune

BWS

Freechoice Tobacco

Helloworld

Grace Threading & Beauty (opens Saturday, May 16).

Luminous Nails (opens Saturday, May 16)

Orion Springfield Central

Beach House

Brisbane Anti Wrinkle & Skin (injection services only)

Connor

Cotton On

Cotton On Kids

Delight For Gifts pop up

Dotti

Forever New

Happy Fit Alterations

Hikari Ramen

Jay Jays

Just Jeans

Kathmandu

Portmans

Robins Kitchen

Rockwear

Smiggle

Specsavers

Springfield Jewellers

Strandbags

Subway

Ally Fashion

Angus & Coote

Barbershop Express

Book Face

City Beach

Cornerstone Barbers

Dusk

Edge

Ella Bache (products only)

Gelatissimo

Godfreys

Just Cuts

Kidstuff

Kitchen 66

Lorna Jane

Lovisa

Magnifique Hair Salon

Mystique Jewellers

Noni B

Prouds

Rockmans

Salon Express

Stefan

Toast N Roast

McDonald's

Riverlink Shopping Centre

House

Ally

Dusk

Pascoe Jewellers

Rockmans

Connor

Taking Shape

Prouds

Stefan

Spendless Shoes

Michael Hill

Crossroads

Millers

Lorna Jane

Ella Bache

Goldmark

Rebel Sport

Rashays

CAFE 63

ISushi

Coffee Club

Telstra

Montezumas

Best & Less

Priceline

Baskin Robbins

Coffee Club

Donut King

Bakers Delight

Gloria Jeans

KFC

Coffee Club Cinemas

McDonald's

Asian Gourmet Cuisine

Boost Juice

Nandos

Kmart

Coles

Woolworths

Aldi

Target

Healthy World Pharmacy

Jay Jays

Sparkles Car Wash

Happy Feet Steam Massage

Crossroads

Autograph

Sportsco

Curtain Wonderland

Rivers

Strandbags

If you have a business to add to our list, email ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au