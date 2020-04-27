Menu
Some popular areas in National Parks in Queensland will re-open next Saturday, including Noosa’s Laguna lookout.
Restrictions to be lifted for parts of Noosa National Park

Matt Collins
26th Apr 2020 2:08 PM
A NUMBER of Sunshine Coast National Parks will soon be reopened following a relaxation in guidelines from the Chief Health Officer.

The Palaszczuk Government today announced that some popular areas in National Parks in Queensland will re-open next Saturday, May 2 including parts of Noosa National Park.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said public health and safety is the most important thing and with the easing of restrictions, people will have some greater freedom to visit parks and forests to exercise and look after their mental health.

"Over the long weekend, Queenslanders will be able to have a picnic and go for a walk in most National Parks as long as they observe the Chief Health Officer's guidelines.

"The fact that we can re-open some areas is great news and a reward for Queenslanders doing the right thing during this pandemic," Ms Enoch said.

The announcement includes the reopening of summit tracks at Mount Coolum, the Glasshouse Mountains and popular day-use area Laguna Lookout at Noosa National Park.

"It's also very important to remember that social distancing rules in these reopened parks still apply. When you are out exercising make sure you keep at least 1.5 metres apart from anyone else," Ms Enoch said.

Queensland Police Service can still issue on-the-spot fines for breaches of the Chief Health Officer's directions.

laguna lookout noosa national park social restrictions
Noosa News

