Restaurant reservations boom as foodies return to dine-in

Rashays Redbank isaw a steady stream of customers dine-in over the weekend. Pictured is manager Shanaya Buia.

IPSWICH'S restaurants and cafes were a hive of activity over the weekend, as foodies returned to order their favourite meals - dine-in style.

With the government easing some COVID-19 restrictions, many premises around the city could not wait to throw open their doors welcome back their loyal customers.

The scene of families eating out was a welcome sign for those business owners that were wondering if they would survive the health pandemic which threw the country into a massive tailspin.

Rashays Redbank crew trainer Emily Hull.

Rashays at Redbank Plaza was one businesses which saw a steady stream of diners visit over the course of the weekend.

As soon as the clock struck midnight on Friday night, staff opened the doors and were busy

serving up meals until 3am for those who were eager to avoid sleep and enjoy a meal not from their dining rooms.

Saturday and Sunday saw strong crowds of people again.

Rashays acting marketing manager Ali Tabebi said the Redbank Plaza restaurant experienced a line-up of people out the door.

"It was wonderful to see so many people come and visit the restaurant again," he said.

"We had a really great turnover because there were lots of people coming in.

"I think everyone was a little depressed when they couldn't go out to eat any more, so once the restrictions eased, they jumped at the chance.

"The customers kept telling us how happy they were to be there with us."

To ensure the restaurant adheres to strict coronavirus regulations, salt and paper will be disposable, as well as the cutlery at the store.