Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Raj Sharma from Indian Mehfil talks about food delivery businesses.
Raj Sharma from Indian Mehfil talks about food delivery businesses.
News

Restaurant owner to match fire donations dollar-for-dollar

Paige Ashby
,, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS CATASTROPHIC bushfires continue to cause widespread devastation down south, Indian Mehfil owner Raj Sharma has urged the Ipswich community to come together and dig deep.

“What we’re seeing in the media, obviously we feel deeply for those people who have lost everything, not just their home, they have lost everything,” he said.

“It’s the least we can do to help them in whatever shape and form we can.”

The Indian restaurant is collecting donations and has pledged to match every dollar.

“We did fundraise in December but then we saw what is happening now and decided we must help,” Mr Sharma said.

“We can’t go there and put a fire out, but whatever part we can play to raise money to help those firefighters and to help those families, then we should all play our part.

“We serve about 1000 customers a week, so even if we target those, we get $1000 and we will put in $1000 as well.

The restaurant faces hard times, too, with its doors to close in February for two months to put in new flooring after it started to collapse.

“At least after two months I know I’ll still have a restaurant and the community will support me.

“Those people who have lost everything, they don’t have a restaurant to go back to in two months’ time,” Mr Sharma said.

“I would appreciate it if the community could rally around and all of the business do whatever we can.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s small, $1 or 50c, collective efforts can turn into big dollars.”

bushfire appeal bushfire donations bushfire victims indian mehfil
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Koalas cop brunt of prolonged drought

        premium_icon Koalas cop brunt of prolonged drought

        News Prolonged drought and above-average maximum temperatures have taken a toll on local koalas, with many struggling to find food in the wild.

        Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        premium_icon Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        News Seven people were allegedly murdered in the region in 2019, including six in the...

        Nudes to fall from our skies

        premium_icon Nudes to fall from our skies

        News It will be raining nude skydivers over the skies of Toogoolawah.

        Police issue warning after spate of thefts

        premium_icon Police issue warning after spate of thefts

        News Vehicle owners are urged to be vigilant after “opportunistic” thieves target...