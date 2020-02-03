Residents to feel the heat as max temps hit Ipswich

IPSWICH is in for a scorcher today with temperatures expected to reach a top of 40C throughout the region.

Peter Markworth from the Bureau of Meteorology said it was well above average for this time of year.

“This is due to a big mass of hot air moving across the state ahead of a trough which is moving into the state and that will definitely heat things up, before cooling down on Tuesday,” he said.

The UV index is predicted to reach extreme and will remain at that level until at least Thursday.

Temperatures will drop to tops of 30 tomorrow with an 80 per cent chance of showers through to Friday.

“That trough is bringing a little bit of moisture with it and instability for potential showers and thunderstorms,” Mr Markworth said.